Go to MarkThomasFord.net for their entire inventory

(My Valley Cars) – The Auto Marketplace made the most of a beautiful day to take the short trip up Route 11 to Mark Thomas Ford in Cortland.

Over 200 cars on the lot right now, including some rare finds like a rare Dodge Ram. How rare? Fewer than five available in the country right now!

Watch the video above for details and go to MarkThomasFord.net for their entire inventory.