(MyValleyCars) – Did you know when it’s cold and snowing is actually the BEST time to go car shopping? What better way to know you have a great car for Ohio winters than to actually take one for a test drive when there’s snow on the ground!

Watch the video above to find out the great used car options with front and all-wheel drive options today at Diane Sauer Chevrolet!

View their entire inventory online now at DianeSauerChevy.com.