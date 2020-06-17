Lordstown Motors to publicly unveil Endurance truck next week

This will be the Endurance's public debut

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors will be holding their launch event for the new Endurance truck on Thursday, June 25.

The company announced Monday that they were given permission by the state to hold the limited in-person event. A small group of media and invited guests will be permitted to attend the launch.

All attendees will practice social distancing and must wear masks.

The interior of the Endurance will be camouflaged, but they will be sharing renderings and photos with attendees. They will also be offering media 15-minute ride alongs in the new electric pick-up truck.

The launch is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Lordstown Motors headquarters. A press conference will be held beforehand.