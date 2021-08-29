The most reliable new and used cars for 2021

Reliability is important when you’re selecting a vehicle. Even if you don’t plan on keeping your car until you can’t drive it anymore, it’s comforting to know that your vehicle could outlast other cars on the road. After all, the cars with the best long-term reliability remain on the road because their drivers can depend on them and don’t want to give them up.

Whether you want an efficient compact car or a hard-working truck, there are a number of vehicles to choose from with varying degrees of reliability. So how can car buyers find a vehicle they can depend on? Automotive research firm iSeeCars analyzed over 11.8 million used vehicles to determine the reliable cars with the best long-term staying power based on their ability to reach 200,000 miles. Of the longest-lasting cars, we have the reliability champions by segment to help you find the right car to suit your needs.

Most Reliable Car Brands

If you’re looking for a reliable car, a good place to begin is by choosing a reliable brand. Here are the top 3 most reliable car brands:

1.Toyota

Toyota vehicles are known for their dependability and reliability, and they are proven to remain on the road longer than any other brand. From the compact Toyota Corolla to the Toyota Tacoma pickup to the Toyota Sienna minivan, there’s a reliable Toyota to suit any driver.

2. Honda

Another Japanese brand, Honda, earns the second spot on the list of most reliable automakers. From SUVs like the compact Honda CR-V and the midsize Honda Pilot, to traditional cars like the Accord and Civic sedans, Honda vehicles are proven to go the distance for their drivers. Honda vehicles also offer practicality, provide a suite of safety features, and have above-average fuel economy.

3. Chevrolet

Chevrolet ranks third due to its rugged SUVs including the Chevrolet Suburban and the Chevrolet Tahoe, which are both among the longest-lasting vehicles on the road. Other reliable Chevy models include the Silverado 1500 pickup.

Most Reliable SUVs

Most Reliable Large SUV:

Toyota Land Cruiser

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.9 (of 10)

The iconic Toyota Land Cruiser is the most reliable large SUV. It was engineered to last at least 25 years and is the preferred vehicle in developing countries where off-roading is prevalent. The off-road capability and dependability comes at a cost, with an average new car price of $80,691 to $91,541 and three-year-old used Toyota Land Cruisers cost between $58,834 and $73,994.

Most Reliable Midsize SUV:

Toyota 4Runner

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.1

The Toyota 4Runner earns the spot as the most reliable midsize SUV. The 4Runner’s reputation for durability and superior off-road capability puts this four-wheel drive, truck-based SUV among the most reliable SUVs. A new Toyota 4Runner costs between $47,681 and $76,431, while a used Toyota 4Runner for sale costs between $34,742 and $55,989.

Most Reliable Compact SUV:

Honda CR-V

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.1

The Honda CR-V is the most reliable compact SUV. The small crossover has above average cargo and passenger space for its class. A new Honda CR-V costs from $26,454 to $35,742 and a three-year-old used Honda CR-V for sale costs from $19,465 to $28,237.

Most Reliable Luxury SUVs

Most Reliable Luxury Large SUV:

Lincoln Navigator

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.1

The Lincoln Navigator is the most reliable large SUV. It has an elegant interior full of high-end materials including genuine leather and wood trim, making it a capable and comfortable vehicle for both family hauling and for riding in style. A new Lincoln Navigator costs between $81,972 to $99,101 and a three-year-old Lincoln Navigator for sale is between $50,063 and $74,408.

Most Reliable Luxury Midsize SUV:

Acura MDX

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.0

The Acura MDX skipped the 2021 model year and was redesigned for 2022. Along with updated exterior styling, the redesigned MDX offers additional cargo and passenger space, and has more standard features including a rear-seat reminder (to protect against leaving children unattended). It also has new standard driver assistance features like blindspot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and drowsiness monitoring.

A new Acura MDX costs between $45,449 and $59,178 and a three-year-old Acura MDX for sale costs between $24,762 and $38,457.

Most Reliable Luxury Compact SUV:

BMW X3

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 4.8

Drivers of luxury compact SUVs do not log as many miles as those who drive larger SUVs. However, the compact SUV that reaches the 200,000-mile mark most often is the BMW X3. The BMW X3 has an upscale interior and comfortably seats five passengers. It has a user-friendly infotainment system with a 10.2-inch touch screen and comes standard with tri-zone automatic climate control, remote keyless entry, and a power liftgate. A new BMW X3 costs between $46,694 and $64,148, and a three-year-old used BMW X3 costs between $30,496 and $46,799.

Most Reliable Pickup Trucks

Most Reliable Full-Size Trucks:

1. Toyota Tundra

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.2

The Toyota Tundra is the most reliable full-size pickup. Suited as a family vehicle or a workhorse, the Tundra has more standard features than other trucks in its class, including forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, and automatic high-beam headlights. It also leads its class in value retention. A new Toyota Tundra costs between $38,470 and $56,920 while a three-year-old used Toyota Tundra for sale costs between $29,998 and $46,660.

2. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.1

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a rugged and capable work truck that can tow up to 13,300 pounds, which is above-average for its class. This capable hauler is not as upscale as its rivals, which is reflected in its lower starting price. A new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 costs between $32,730 and $58,970, and a three-year-old used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 costs between $27,189 and $43,406.

3. Nissan Titan

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 6.6

The full-size Nissan Titan provides a comfortable ride and has a maximum towing capacity of 9,310 pounds. It only has one available engine option, which is a capable 420-horsepower V8. The Titan’s interior features an 8-inch touch screen infotainment system that is easy to use and comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. A new Nissan Titan costs between $37,429 and $61,380, and a three-year-old used Nissan Titan costs between $26,454 and $39,999.

Most Reliable Midsize Trucks:

1. Honda Ridgeline

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.2

The Honda Ridgeline shares a platform with the Pilot crossover, giving it a unique unibody design with the handling and comfort of an SUV. It also provides more fuel efficiency than typical body-on-frame pickups. It doesn’t tow as much as its competitors, but it surpasses its rivals in space and comfort.

A new Honda Ridgeline costs between $34,611 and $44,619, and a three-year-old Honda Ridgeline for sale costs between $25,995 and $36,069.

2. Toyota Tacoma

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.0

The versatile Toyota Tacoma provides a comfortable ride that is suitable for a daily driver while also having the capability to haul loads up to 6,800 pounds. It comes standard with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine, while a more potent 4.0-liter V6 is available on higher trims. Its TRD trims offer superior off-road capability for drivers who want to drive on trails or other rugged terrain.

A new Toyota Tacoma costs between $28,173 and $45,412, while three-year-old used Toyota Tacoma pricing is between $24,689 and $38,995.

Most Reliable Sedans

Most Reliable Large Sedan:

Toyota Avalon

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.1

The Toyota Avalon is the most reliable full size sedan. It has ample passenger and cargo space, and has an interior that feels like a luxury car. It comes with a suite of standard safety features such as blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and LED automatic high-beam headlights to name a few. The Avalon also takes top honors on the Consumer Reports list of Best Sedans.

A new Toyota Avalon costs between $33,704 and $46,073, and a three-year-old Toyota Avalon for sale costs between $18,829 and $28,995

Most Reliable Midsize Sedan: (Tie)

Honda Accord

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.0

The Honda Accord is fun-to-drive and its spacious cabin provides more passenger room than most of its competitors. The Accord also has an upscale interior that has the feel of a luxury car. It has multiple engine options, including its base 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 192 horsepower. The Accord’s base engine gets 30 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway, which is above-average for its class.

A new Honda Accord costs between $23,313 and $34,443, and a three-year-old used Honda Accord costs between $17,578 and $26,900.

Toyota Camry

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.0

The Toyota Camry midsize sedan ties the Honda Accord as the most reliable midsize sedan. The Camry offers a comfortable ride and comes with plenty of legroom and headroom. The Camry’s base engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 202 horsepower, with a more powerful 3.5-liter V6 offered on higher trims. It also comes with a suite of safety features.

A new Toyota Camry costs between $23,215 and $35,219 and a three-year-old used Toyota Camry costs between $15,990 and $25,994.

Most Reliable Compact Sedan:

Honda Civic

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.1

The Honda Civic is the most reliable small car. The Civic has more passenger and cargo space than what’s typical for its class, and it provides a comfortable ride with brisk acceleration and sporty handling.

The versatile vehicle is available as a hatchback, with its formerly-available coupe body style discontinued for the 2021 model year. Civics come with a suite of safety features such as forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and automatic high-beam headlights.

A new Honda Civic costs between $20,337 and $26,101 and a three-year-old used Honda Civic for sale costs between $14,158 and $21,388.

Most Reliable Luxury Sedans

Most Reliable Large Luxury Sedan:

Lexus LS

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.0

The most reliable large luxury sedan is the Lexus LS. The Lexus LS has a 416-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6, which is the highest-powered base engine in its class. The LS has a suite of standard features including dual-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch display infotainment system, and the Lexus Enform app suite. A new Lexus LS costs between $74,079 and $97,093. A three-year-old used Lexus LS costs between $52,98 and $69,908.

Most Reliable Midsize Luxury Sedan:

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.1

The most reliable midsize luxury sedan is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The E-Class provides a comfortable ride and has the upscale cabin characteristics one expects of the Mercedes brand. Its base engine is a powerful turbocharged 2.0-lter four-cylinder with 255 horsepower. The 2020 E-Class earned the highest Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, and it comes with standard safety features including Mercedes Pre-Safe (rolls up windows and tightens seatbelts in advance of a collision), forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian detection. A new Mercedes-Benz E-Class costs between $57,500 and $121,585 and a three-year-old used Mercedes-Benz E-Class costs between $32,473 and…

Most Reliable Small Luxury Sedan:

Lexus IS

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.5

The most reliable compact luxury car is the Lexus IS. The IS is known for its premium materials and comfortable ride. It also has a perfect 5-star safety rating and comes standard with the Lexus Safety System+ suite of features, including lane departure warning, lane keep assist, pre-collision system, automatic high-beam headlights, and pedestrian detection. A new Lexus IS costs between $36,748 and $47,859, and a three-year-old used Lexus IS costs between $24,931 and $33,997.

Most Reliable Sports Cars

1. Audi TT

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.0

The Audi TT is the most reliable sports car. The front-wheel drive Audi TT is an elegant sports car that can function as a daily driver. It has a hardtop and achieves better fuel economy than most vehicles in its class. It even has a back seat, making it more practical than two-seat convertibles like the Miata. The Audi TT has a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine with 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

A new Audi TT costs between $54,260 and $58,089, and an Audi TT for sale from the 2018 model year costs between $36,324 and $43,721.

2. BMW Z4

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.4

The BMW Z4 earns second place as the most reliable sports car. The Z4 is a two-seat convertible with a trunk that is above-average size for its class. The Z4 has two engine choices, including a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 255 horsepower and a 3.0-liter six cylinder with 382 horsepower.

A new BMW Z4 costs between $53,552 and $72,258, and a two-year-old used BMW Z4 costs between $45,598 and $51,999.

3. Ford Mustang

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.3

The Ford Mustang uses a simple rear-wheel drive platform and has multiple engine options with a proven history of reliability. It comes standard with a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. There are three V8 engine choices, including two 5.0-liter V8s with 460 horsepower or 480 horsepower and a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 with 760 horsepower offered in the Shelby GT500.

A new Ford Mustang costs between $26,551 and $35,615, and a three-year-old used Ford Mustang costs between $20,498 and $70,300.

Most Reliable Hybrid Car

Toyota Prius

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.2

The most reliable hybrid is none other than the Toyota Prius, which is the car that put hybrids on the map. Its hatchback design gives it more cargo space than its competitors and makes it an attractive choice for drivers who want an efficient family vehicle. The Prius gets up to 58 mpg city and 53 mpg highway, among the highest fuel efficiency ratings for its class.

A new Toyota Prius costs between $24,845 and $32,927, and a three-year-old used Toyota Prius costs between $14,999 and $23,940.

Most Reliable Hybrid SUV

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.2

The most reliable hybrid SUV is the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The Highlander Hybrid has an average combined gas mileage of 28 mpg, which is excellent for a three-row crossover. A new Toyota Highlander Hybrid costs between $39,637 and $52,303, and a three-year-old used Toyota Highlander Hybrid costs between $24,669 and $39,997.

Most Reliable Electric Car

Tesla Model S

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.1

The Tesla Model S is an electric car with sedan practicality and the performance of a sports car. It offers rapid acceleration and can go from 0 to 60 in 2.3 seconds. The base Model S can travel 390 miles on a single charge, which is the best in its class. It also offers cutting-edge technology features that can remain current thanks to over-the-air software updates.



A new Tesla Model S starts at $69,420 and its most expensive trim, the Plaid+ costs $149,990. A three-year-old used Tesla Model S costs between $46,470 and $79,403.

Most Reliable Electric SUV

Hyundai Kona EV

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.5

The Hyundai Kona EV is the electric version of the Hyundai Kona subcompact SUV. It offers a range of 258 miles, among the longest in its class. It comes with standard driver assistance features including blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking.



A new Hyundai Kona EV costs between $37,519 and $47,124. Since the Kona debuted in 2019, three-year-old used versions have not entered the market. However, used Hyundai Konas from the 2019 and 2020 model year can be found for $26,835 to $46,298.

Bottom Line

Whether you are buying a new vehicle or a used vehicle, you can find a reliable car for whichever vehicle type you are looking for. These vehicles are proven to go the distance for their owners, and you might just end up keeping them for longer than you intended because they are so dependable. If you want a durable vehicle you can rely on, turn to the vehicles on this list.

