Current auto sales up throughout Mahoning Valley compared to 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest auto sales figures are out for the Mahoning Valley and compared with this time two years ago, they’re up.

There is no use comparing them to last year because few vehicles were sold in April and May.

But compared with May 2019, sales last month were up 5.4 percent. This is both new and used sales combined. Year to date, total vehicle sales are up 8.2 percent from two years ago.

Broken down to just new vehicles, sales last month were up 1.6 percent from 2019. Year to date, new sales are up 6.4 percent.