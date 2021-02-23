Annual Greenwood Extra Mile Giveaway winner to be announced Wednesday

You can watch the Greenwood Extra Mile Giveaway starting at 5 p.m. on WYTV

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The winner of the Greenwood Extra Mile Giveaway will be announced Wednesday evening in a special presentation on WYTV.

The United Way of Trumbull County and the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley work with Greenwood Chevrolet to make the giveaway possible.

Each year the Extra Mile Giveaway rewards one donor who generously gave to either of the United Way organizations their choice of a brand new car or $15,000.

There are five finalists from each United Way who are chosen at random, and then placed in random order where they then choose a key that could start the winning vehicle.

Last year’s winners had a chance to win a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox.

This year, the car up for grabs is a 2020 Chevrolet Trax.

