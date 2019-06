RESULTS: Where are your favorite WING places in the Valley? National Chicken Council Video Video

Thank you for voting, here are the four local restaurants that received the most votes in each county:

Trumbull County: Tommy Dogg's

Mercer County: Our Gang's Lounge, Inc.

Mahoning County: Crickets Bar and Grill

Columbiana County: Coaches Burger Bar

