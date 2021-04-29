Rotary Club of Youngstown’s Groundhog Craft Beerfest tickets go on sale

The event is to take place Saturday, July 10

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rotary Club of Youngstown announced that they will have their third annual Groundhog Craft Beerfest this summer.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 10, in the parking lot of Stambaugh Auditorium from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The first hour will be exclusive for VIP admission.

There will be live entertainment, an assortment of food trucks, and the best craft beers in the region.

General admission tickets are $40 and VIP tickets are $60, plus a $5 service fee.

Ticket sales begin Thursday, April 30. Tickets can be bought through Stambaugh Auditorium’s website or by calling (330) 259-0555.