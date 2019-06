A taste of Italy is brought to the Mahoning Valley with an establishment that is the true definition of a family owned business. A dough recipe and a strong dedication to the best service has given Cocca’s a loyal customer following. The creation of Cocca’s Pizza by Nick and Tina Cocca is a beautiful story that can be told with passion and inspiration.

Nick came to America when he was fourteen years old. He was originally in the baking business, but always aspired to be self-employed. With a talent for building he started his own construction company. During a Christmas trip to Italy, Nick and Tina met and quickly fell in love. They eventually married and returned to America to start their new life together. They raised four children, Maria, Arcangela (Angel), Donato (Danny) & Stefano (Steve) & now have 10 grandchildren. In 1982, following their passion & business sense they opened their first pizza shop at 7185 Market St., Boardman.