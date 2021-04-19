Pizza chain continues to grow in the Valley, opens new location in Hubbard

It is one of 30 the company has planed to open throughout Ohio and western Pennsylvania

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – One fast-growing pizza chain continues to build in the Valley.

Romeo’s Pizza opened a new location in Hubbard on Monday. It is one of 30 the company has planned to open throughout Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

“Our relationship with Romeo’s Pizza has been very collaborative. Throughout our first few openings, they have always been there to lend support, offer guidance and help my team become a local pizza champion in every market we serve. We can’t wait to deliver our handcrafted excellence to the Hubbard, Ohio community”, said Patrick Howlett CEO and President of Howlett Restaurant Group.

Here in the Valley, there are already locations Salem, Calcutta and Streetsboro. According to their website, Poland should be seeing a Romeo’s Pizza location in the future, as well.

They serve not only pizza, but calzones, Strombolis, subs, wings, salads and more are on the menu.

The Hubbard location will be open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. and on Sunday, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Romeo’s Pizza is located at 124 West Liberty Street.