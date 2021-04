The new location should open this summer

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – We now know more about the future of Peaberry’s Cafe.

The owners announced the Canfield location was closing March 14. Now, they’re going back to their roots.

They announced the coffee shop and restaurant will be moving to the Shops at Boardman Park.

The new facility, which will be in the spot where Panera used to be, should open this summer.