McDonald’s the next to enter the ring in “chicken sandwich war”

The sandwich line-up will be available at participating locations starting Feb. 24

(MyValleyDining) – The next restaurant to enter themselves into the unofficial “chicken sandwich war” is McDonald’s.

Next month, the fast food chain is introducing their new Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

According to a press release, the company announced there will be three ways you can order this sandwich: crispy, spicy or deluxe.

We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “We’re confident all chicken fans – from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts – will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again.”

The sandwich line-up will be available at participating locations starting Feb. 24.