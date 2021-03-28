Mahoning Valley pizza cook-off winners announced Sunday

You still have time to vote for the People's Choice Award Winner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Potential Development’s Annual Mahoning Valley Pizza Cook-off Show aired Sunday night.

WKBN’s own Alex George served as one of this year’s judges. She helped decide which pizza took home the title of best local pizza Sunday night on My-YTV.

The event was held virtually this year, but you can still bet on silent auction items.

In case you missed it, here are this year’s winners:

The People’s Choice Award winner and silent auction winners will be announced Wednesday, April 7 on Facebook Live hosted by Potential Development.