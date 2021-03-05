Local Lenten fish fry guide

View a list of local fish fries in the area or submit your own

During the Lenten season, many churches and organizations in the Youngstown area are cooking and selling fish every Friday up until Easter, which is Sunday April 4, 2021.

Lent begins February 17 and lasts 40 days, excluding Sundays.

Unless otherwise noted, all locations below will be selling fish every Friday afternoon until Easter, except Good Friday, which is Friday, April 2.

NOTE: Some fish fries might be impacted by recent closings over coronavirus concerns.

If you have a fish fry you want to submit, fill out this form.

Mahoning

AUSTINTOWN

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 4500 Norquest Boulevard, Austintown.

Every Friday, 4 – 7 p.m., February 19, 2021 until March 26, 2021.

To order, call (330) 270-0650.

Carry Out Only

BOARDMAN

St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church’s Drive-Thru Seafood Fest, 4955 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman.

Every Friday, 4 – 7 p.m., February 19, 2021 until April 2, 2021.

Order when you drive up or on their website.

Carry Out Only

St. Luke’s Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

5225 South Avenue, Boardman.

Every Friday during Lent, 5 -7 p.m.

Dinners are $10 cash only and include: broiled or fried fish, a choice of pierogis or haluski, coleslaw, and a roll & butter. Extra sides are available at $5.00 each.

To order, call (330) 272-8626. Phone orders will be taken until 3 p.m. on Fridays.

Walk ins are welcome.

Curbside Carry Out Only

CANFIELD

The St. Michael Famous Fish Fry, 340 Broad Street, Canfield.

Every Friday, 12 – 6:30 p.m., February 19, 2021 until April 2, 2021.

Dinners are $12 and include: Baked or Fried Fish or Fried Shrimp, a choice of 2 sides and a cookie for dessert.

Sides include: Haluski, Pierogis, french fries or green beans.

To order, call (330) 533-3181 or (330) 533-3194.

Carry Out Only – Must pre-order

LOWELLVILLE

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Fish Fry

219 E Wood Street, Lowellville.

Every Friday during Lent, 4 – 7 p.m.

Dinners include: baked or fried cod, a choice of one side, coleslaw and dinner roll. Grilled cheese and fries are also available.

Sides include: mac and cheese, haluski or fries.

To order, call (330) 536-8793.

Carry Out Only

NEW SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Station 21 Firefighter’s Association Fish Fry Fridays

Station 21, 3989 E Middletown Road, New Springfield.

Every Friday, 4 – 6:30 p.m., February 19, 2021 until March 26, 2021.

Dinners are $12 and include: Haddock, french fries and a choice of coleslaw or mac & cheese.

To order, call (330) 542-3761.

Carry Out Only – pre-orders begin at 11:30 a.m.

VFW Post 2799 Fish Fry

3161 East South Range Road, New Springfield.

Every Friday, 4 – 6:30 p.m., now until April 2, 2021.

Dinners are $10 and include: fried haddock, french fries and coleslaw.

To order, call (330) 542-9928.

Carry Out Only

YOUNGSTOWN

Holy Trinity Serbian Hall Fish Fry

54 Laird Avenue, Youngstown.

Every Friday, 3:30 – 7 p.m., all year.

Diners are $12 and include: baked or friend fish, 2 sides and coleslaw.

Carry Out Only

Pacentrano Club Fish Fry

2629 Craiger Avenue, Youngstown.

Every Friday, 5:30 – 10 p.m., now until March 12, 2021.

Dinners are $12 and include: fried fish or fish with wine sauce, pasta with aioli or fries and

Coleslaw.

To order, call (330) 788-3393.

Dine In & Carry Out

St. Brendan’s Fish Fry

2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Every Friday from February 19, 2021 until March 26, 2021.

Lunches are $7 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and include: a fish sandwich and one side.

Dinners are $11 for adults and $6 for children from 1 – 7 p.m. They include: baked, fried, beer-battered or Cajun spiced fish and a side of your choosing.

Sides include: Haluski, mac & cheese, parsley potatoes or seasoned fries.

To order, call (330) 799-3683 on Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and all day Friday.

Carry Out Only

Saint Mark Antiochian Orthodox Church Fish Fry

3560 Logan Way, Youngstown.

Every Friday, 2 – 6 p.m., February 26, 2021 until March 26, 2021.

Dinners include baked or fried fish and weekly side specials.

To order, call (330) 397-7239

Curbside Carry Out Only

Youngstown Acme Club

50 Struthers-Coitsville Road, Youngstown.

Every Friday, 5 – 8 p.m., February 17, 2021 until April 2, 2021.

To order, call (330) 755-1884.

Dine In & Carry Out

Trumbull

CHAMPION

St. William Catholic Church’s Drive-Thru Fish Fry

5411 Mahoning Avenue, Champion.

Every Friday, 4 – 7 p.m., February 12, 2021 until March 26, 2021.

Dinners are $12 and include: 2 pieces of baked or fried fish, 3 Sides, Tartar Sauce and a surprise special dessert.

Sides include: coleslaw, french fries and mac & cheese or Haluski (alternating weeks).

Carry Out Only

GIRARD

Girard Eagles Fish Fry

26 W Wilson Avenue, Girard.

Friday, March 5, 2021 and Friday, April 2, 2021 from 4 – 7 p.m.

To order, call (330) 545-6619.

Drive Thru Carry Out Only

MINERAL RIDGE

Mineral Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Company, Inc. Fish Fry

Weathersfield Fire Department Station 41, 3588 Main Street, Mineral Ridge.

Every Friday 5 – 7 p.m., February 19, 2021 until April 2, 2021.

Dinners are $12 for adults and $8 for children. They include: baked or beer-battered fish, tartar sauce and 4 sides or chicken tenders for kids.

Sides include: french fries, a salad, coleslaw or apple sauce and macaroni & cheese or haluski.

Carry Out Only – Face Masks Required

NILES

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Fish Fry

381 Robbins Avenue, Niles

Every Friday, 4 – 7 p.m., February 19, 2021 until March 26, 2021.

To order, call (330) 652-5825.

Carry Out Only

VIENNA

St. Thomas the Apostle Parish Fish Fry

4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna.

Every Friday from February 17, 2021 until March 26, 2021.

Lunches are $6 from 11 – 1 p.m. and they include: a fried fish sandwich, a bag of chips, a dill pickle slice and a cookie.

Dinners are $10 from 3 – 6 p.m. and they include: fried fish, green beans, parsley buttered potatoes, applesauce, bread & butter and a dessert.

Drive-up only. No phone orders.

WARREN

St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church

3223 Atlantic Street NE, Warren.

Every Friday, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., February 19, 2021 until April 23, 2021.

To order, call (330) 394-9021.

Carry Out Only

Columbiana

LEETONIA

Leetonia Italian American Club Fish Fry

202 West Main Street, Leetonia.

Every Friday during Lent, 5 – 8 p.m.

The fish fries are open to public.

For more info call the Leetonia Italian American Club social hall for carry out options at (330) 427-9900.

Dine In & Carry Out

Mercer

GREENVILLE

St. Michael Parish Fish Fry

170 Clarksville Street, Greenville.

Every Friday during Lent, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Dinners are $10 and include: fried fish, french fries, coleslaw and bread and butter.

Carry Out Only

GROVE CITY

Grove City, Pa. Knights of Columbus

1346 S. Center Street Ext., Grove City

March 19 and March 26, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Carry Out Only

SHARON

St. Anthony Fish Fry

804 Idaho Street, Sharon.

Every Friday during Lent, 4 – 7 p.m.

Dinners are $10 and include baked or fried fish.

Carry Out Only