Local restaurant owner reflects on hardships, fond memories over last 20 years in business

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Blue Wolf Tavern is celebrating being part of the restaurant scene in the Valley for 20 years.

They opened their original location in 2001 in Struthers, then moved to their current location in Boardman in 2004.

Fried Greens and Cheese

Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya

Peach Bacon Bleu Pork Chop

Baby Back Ribs

Youngstown Veal A glimpse at Blue Wolf Tavern’s specialties

Owner Joe Rzonsa said they opened Blue Wolf Tavern in August, just shy of a month before the attacks on 9/11.

“It was difficult. We were brand new. We had only had a few weeks of business in and people stopped coming. There was nobody eating out, nobody drinking out. Everybody kind of sat in front of the tv and waited to see what was happening,” said Rzonsa.

The past two decades have had peaks and valleys for many businesses. From 9/11 to the 2008 recession and now the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the hardships, Blue Wolf Tavern continued pushing through.

“You don’t know what to expect and you have to be ready for anything,” said Rzonsa.

He said his over 100 employees and loyal customers have been able to keep them in business.

Rzonsa says the restaurant has some exciting news coming this summer. Make sure to follow Blue Wolf Tavern’s Facebook page for updates regarding their announcement.