Local pub gears up for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Patrick’s Day and the weekend leading up will be an exciting time to enjoy some fun while staying socially-distanced.

The Casual Pint owner Justin Homer reflected back to last year’s festivities, which happened just before the shutdown in March due to COVID-19.

“The guidelines changed from the mandates from the state, where we had more of an occupancy mandate versus spacing,” said Homer.

This year, things remain socially-distanced and masks will be required when you walk in and when you are up from your seat.

The Casual Pint has lots of great food, drink and entertainment lined up for the event.

“We have Eamonn Knauff who is coming from Los Angeles, originally from the Youngstown area, singing all Celtic music from 3 to 6 p.m.,” said Homer.

Then, from 7 to 10 p.m., they will host music Bingo featuring The Rolling Stones, according to Homer.

Some things on the menu include a Shamrock Sangria, a classic Reuben sandwich and an Irish beer that Homer describes tasting like a “car bomb”.

Seating will be first come, first serve. There will be patio seating at the front of the restaurant, indoor seating and some tables out back where the live music will be playing.

Follow The Casual Pint on Facebook to keep up with their latest events and specials.