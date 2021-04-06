Local brewery enthusiastically gets green light to start renovations on new facility

Members of the Design Review Committee approved the plans unanimously on Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans for a local brewery got approval Tuesday morning from city leaders in Youngstown.

Members of the Design Review Committee heard from the architect for Penguin City Brewing on plans to renovate an old warehouse on the east end of downtown.

They’re turning the building into the company’s new headquarters. The work will include painting Penguin City’s logo and slogans on the sides of the building.

Besides making the beer there, owners are leasing space to a separate wine and cider business.

“There will be a restaurant-type space in the building as well. At this time we can’t release those details but it’s really gonna be something that the city has never seen before,” said Annissa Neider, project architect.

“This is a game-changer for the east end of downtown and a game-changer for Youngstown. This is a big, bold statement and we haven’t seen ‘super graphics’ like this. This is a great treatment of a difficult building,” said Hunter Morrison, chair of the Design Review Committee.

Penguin City’s owners say their plans are to have the new facility open this fall.