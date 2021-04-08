Local brewer takes Penguin ride across the border

The brewer made its first shipment across the Ohio border into Pennsylvania

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s Penguin City Beer hit a milestone on Friday.

The brewer made its first shipment across the Ohio border into Pennsylvania.

The order of 160 cases of Penguin City Beer and Light Beer went to Erme’s Distributing on North Hermitage Road in Hermitage.

Erme’s will then distribute the beer to Mercer, Lawrence, Crawford, Venango and Clarion counties in Pennsylvania.

“This is a huge moment here at Penguin. We have worked extremely hard for the past two years to build our brand here in the Youngstown area, and now it’s time to start reaching other markets and Western Pennsylvania is a perfect start,” said Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki, co-owner of Penguin City Beer.

The plan is to test the market in those five counties, hire more people and then eventually sell Penguin City in Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Cleveland and Columbus.

The owners said it was a lot to take on while getting their new facility up and running but that they had been waiting some time to make the move.

“The whole goal of Penguin City is to distribute it into Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia. So that’s always been the goal. We were gonna do this last year but then COVID happened so that kind of put the brakes on it. So now we’re like just getting back into what we were planning on doing,” Lyras-Bernacki said.

The brewer recently purchased an old warehouse on Federal Street in downtown Youngstown. The building is being renovated into a taproom and event center. The opening is planned for fall 2021.