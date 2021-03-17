Free chicken biscuits: Here’s how to score breakfast this week at Wendy’s

You don't have to buy anything

(NEXSTAR) — Wendy’s is celebrating the return of March Madness by offering you free breakfast.

No joke. No catch. No apps to download. This is the real deal.

From Thursday through Saturday, you can stop by Wendy’s and simply ask for one of their Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits for free. You don’t have to buy anything.

The deal will run during breakfast hours and is available in restaurants or via drive-thru at participating locations nationwide.

“As a NCAA sponsor and the Official Breakfast of March Madness, we share the excitement for the return of the biggest basketball event of the year and are living out our sponsorship name by kicking off the tournament with a delicious Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit deal nationwide,” said Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company.

Wendy’s will also offer $0 delivery frees on orders of $10 or more through Uber Eats throughout March Madness, running March 14 through April 6.