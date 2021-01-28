Chrystal’s Catering to host annual ‘Famous Lobster Night’

This year, the event will be two nights, Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30. beginning at 5 p.m.

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Jeffrey Chrystal Catering is hosting their annual Famous Lobster Night at Knoll Run Golf Course in Lowellville.

This year, the event will be two nights, Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30. beginning at 5 p.m.

The lobster served is directly from Maine, picked up and brought back by the owner, Jeff Chrystal.





Credit: Jeff Chrystal

“Lobster Night is one of our favorite annual events,” said Jeff Chrystal. “We actually travel to Maine beforehand to see, in person, what their available seafood and lobster selections are and carefully choose what we’re going to serve. If you love seafood, this event is perfect for you!”

If you are wanting to go to the event, you must make a reservation. To do so, call Jeffrey Chrystal Catering at (330) 743-8062.

Knoll Run Golf Course is located at 1421 Struthers-Coitsville Road.