Taste award-winning Italian cuisine at Station Square in Liberty

Station Square in Liberty offers a big menu filled with a variety of award-winning Italian dishes to please anyone.

They offer one of the biggest wine selections in the area and one of the largest bourbon selections, with over 50 types to choose from.

They are also hosting special events and live music.

On Nov. 15, they are hosting their 13th annual Fall Lobster and Clam Bake. There will be limited seating.

For Christmas Eve and New Years Eve, they will have a special menu available for guests.

Every month Station Square hosts a wine tasting night. On Dec. 3 they will have a champagne tasting and sushi.

Station Square has indoor seating with dividers to help with maintaining social distancing during the pandemic.

There is also a newly-renovated patio that guests can enjoy year round. For the winter months, they have sealed off the patio and added warmers that make you forget you are even outdoors.

For those who don’t want to go out and eat, Station Square offers their entire menu for carryout, including all bar beverages.

They also offer catering for all sizes of parties, from small to large, they have you covered.

For Small Business Saturday, Station Square is offering $50 gift cards for $35, starting Black Friday on Nov. 27. They will also have gift cards Saturday, Nov. 28 and Monday, Nov. 30, or until supplies last.

There will only be 3,000 gift cards sold at the discounted rate.

Not only do they have gift cards, but they also sell hand-rolled cigars and wine bottles, which make great holiday gifts as well.

To make a reservation or ask about catering options, call (330) 759-8802.

Station Square is located at 4250 Belmont Ave. in Liberty.