Small Business Saturday – Home Again Consignment

(WKBN) – Have you stopped by the place TripAdvisor named one of the Top 3 Things to Do in Youngstown, Ohio recently?

We are talking about Home Again Consignment of course. 10,000 square feet of one-of-a-kind finds for your home and office. Everything from rad relics from across the globe to unique pieces of furniture to bargain buys and everyday furniture.

Trying to take advantage of the hot housing market? We can help you liquidate some unwanted items out of your home and sell them for a profit for you. We also offer staging and interior design for those trying to sell their homes.

You never know what you’ll find at Home Again, check out some of the pieces in stock now by watching the video above and find them on Facebook.