Satisfy your sweet tooth cravings at One Hot Cookie

One Hot Cookie is the perfect place to find the best sweet treats, and even better, they make the best gifts for your sweet toothed friends and family.

Just in time for the holidays, One Hot Cookie released their new, individually packaged cookie packs. These packs are perfect because you can sample various cookie flavors all in one package.

Even better, each cookie is in its own pocket, making it impossible to touch any other cookie while you pick up the one you want.

These are not only great gifts, but also work for any holiday gathering you may be attending this year.

They have 12, 24 and 36-packs of cookies. You can call ahead, order online or, if you are in a rush, you can pick up a tray that is already made in their grab-and-go cooler.

If you are wanting to come in for yourself, you can now order on their new phone app, visit their website or call ahead at (330) 531-6170. You can also simply come in during store hours.

One Hot Cookie also has contactless, curbside service available.

Their app includes all their menu items, including cookie cakes.

A great gift idea is their cookie scented candle. It is made locally with the help of a local candle company, 1820. They also have gift cards available for purchase.

Of course, you cannot forget about your four-legged friend during the holidays!

One Hot Cookie has you and your dog covered with their dog cookie bar where you can create your own cookie bag. All the dog treats sold are made fresh in house.

One Hot Cookie is located at 1315 Boardman-Canfield Road in Boardman, but can ship nationwide when you order on the One Hot Cookie website.

The One Hot Cookie location in downtown Youngstown is temporarily closed due to the pandemic.