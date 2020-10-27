Remodeling is easy at Satolli Carpet and Floor Covering

At Satolli's you can find carpet, laminate and hardwood floors in a variety of colors and styles

Eric Thompson and his team at Satolli Carpet and Floor Covering make the process of buying floors easy.

They are there in store to help you from making the right choice of flooring all the way through exceptional installation.

With thousands of options of colors and styles, Satolli’s works with clients, asking them questions to find exactly the product that not only is the best fit, but also affordable for each customer.

Customers have left very positive reviews of the installation on their social media pages and on their website.

This is the perfect time of year to get remodeling done in the home, just in time for the holidays.

Satolli Carpet and Floor Covering is located at 361 High Street NE in Warren.