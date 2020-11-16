Relax and unwind at Salt Sensations

This year has been stressful for many, so why not take some time and relax?

Salt Sensations in Boardman offers a variety of services all incorporating salt therapy.

Salt therapy is a natural, drug free way to cleanse your sinuses and lungs. It can also relieve stress, improve sleep, improve your skin and more.

You can lounge in their salt rooms or even try one of their salt room yoga sessions.

Salt Sensations has many spa services, such as massages and facials, to take the benefits of salt therapy a step further.

You can purchase products in store or online to take and bring the relaxation straight to your home.

For the month of December, customers can take advantage of some great sales:

Buy one, get one half off all massages and spa services

Half off salt therapy – 15 minute private booth or 45 minute open salt room

Mini salt lamps – $14.95

Medium salt lamps – $24.95

Free LED light therapy treatment with purchase of a dermaplane facial

30 days unlimited visits for $99 with a free medium salt lamp included

They also sell locally made soy candles and goat milk soaps, energy cleaning smudges and some jewelry.

If you don’t want to come into the store, you can pick up your products curbside.

The staff can also help you shop on the phone at (330) 953-2405 and walk you through all the products to find what you want.

Gift cards are also available for purchase, so you can give the people on your list the gift of relaxation. Salt Sensations also offers free gift wrapping with all products.

Salt Sensations is located at 1449 Boardman-Canfield Road Suite 220 in Boardman.