WARREN, Ohio – If you want to shop a local boutique that’s been going strong for 30 years, look no further than Trumbull County.

Caleena & Co has been nestled in the Howland Corners on East Market Street in Warren for nine years, but owner Caleena Aulizia Arbogast has been doing what she does best for three decades.

“I specialize in unique, trendy, wearable jewelry,” said Arbogast. “Men’s jewelry, engagement rings. Intimate jewelry.”

There’s not only something for everyone at Caleena & Co, but they’ll also customize your pieces.

“We do baby feet when they’re born, on charms,” said Arbogast. “Bracelets, handwriting and silhouette pictures.”

Caleena & Co isn’t just jewelry either. You’ll find gifts for babies, women’s clothing, and big sales for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday offering 25% off of everything in the store.

Caleena & Co is located at 8720 E. Market Street, #8 in the Howland Corners in Warren. Call (330) 369-2313 and visit them online at Caleena.com. You can also find them on Instagram and Facebook.