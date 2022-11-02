Leana’s Books and More on Kirk Road in Austintown is not your run-of-the-mill bookstore. What sets them apart is their friendly staff always there to help and assist you with whatever your needs are.

Leana’s Books and More sells only new books that are discounted every day. The store carries just about every genre including fiction, nonfiction, classics, children’s books, educational, local history, and much more. If they don’t have a book, they’ll get it in for you.

Books in the front section of the store are anywhere from 10% to 30% off while everything in the back section of the store is 70% off every day.

Leana’s Books and More has three locations. Check them out on Kirk Road in Austintown, at the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage, and at the Grove City Outlets in Grove City. And don’t forget, local is a click away at LeanasBooks.com.