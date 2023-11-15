BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are some exciting things happening with a local chocolatier that’s been booming in the valley since 1949. One of those is a location change.

“We’re super excited. We have so many big plans for the move,” said Jonathan Fauvie of Gorant. “We will be locating, or relocating to 400 Boardman-Poland Road right across from Boardman shops. It’s the old Once Upon a Child building. There’s so many new concepts that we’re going to bring to the Valley and really enhance, you know, the legacy that Gorant has. You know, the really storied history here in the Valley and really just take it to the next level. So lots of things going on and lots of things that we’ll be talking about here in the future.”

The holidays are always a big time of year for the chocolate maker and this year there’s even more reason to shop for many of your holiday needs at Gorant.

“We’re open 24/7 at Gorant.com So we invite all the folks who are looking for some really cool holiday gifts to visit Gorant.com,” said Fauvie. “There will also be lots of specials that we’re running throughout the holiday season, as well as updates on the new location. So you kind of get a sneak peek or a little bit of an insider look when you visit Gorant.com.”

And it’s going to be a big Black Friday at Gorant including making great memories with your family and friends.

“We have everything from our chocolate to our Advent calendars to our Christmas jams and everything in between,” said Fauvie. “If you think about what Gorant means, looking back, it’s really a memory that many of us have. So our nonnas and nonnos are always, you know, bringing gifts at the holiday. And Gorant is a big part of that. So for many families, it’s a tradition.”

Visit them online at Gorant.com to learn all about their new location at 400 Boardman-Poland Road in Boardman and find them on Facebook. You can also call (330) 758-4208.