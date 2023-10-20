NILES, Ohio – With Homecoming season wrapping up, it’s time to look ahead.

Lavish by Coral Rose in the Eastwood Mall is your one-stop shop for a dress for any occasion or just something fun and trendy to wear.

“We have Lyman, Frank Lyman, Joseph Ribkoff, right now, said general manager Kendra Cetrone. “The beautiful fall collection. Sweaters, sweater coats, suits. We do Aratta on our featured wall. We have many brands. We also do shoes, jewelry, and bags. A little bit of everything.”

Lavish by Coral Rose also just upped the ante by getting into bridal attire.

“We just got into bridal recently, so we’re very excited about that,” said Cetrone. “That will be coming up more, we will be getting more in November for bridal.”

But it’s not only bridal dresses but fashion, accessories and gifts for the bachelorette party too. And of course, prom season is also beckoning.

“Homecoming was great this year. We were so busy for homecoming,” said Cetrone. “This was our third season and we will be looking forward to prom. Prom is going to be big. It’ll be coming in late November or early December. And we’re very excited about that.”

Lavish by Coral Rose is located in the Eastwood Mall at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles. For more information, call (330) 747-7291.