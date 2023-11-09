BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The holidays are always full of great food, sweet treats and gifts which makes them One Hot Cookie’s favorite time of the year. And there’s a lot of things happening this year.

“We are back at it for our 10th holiday season. Super excited,” said owner Morgen Chretien. “We’ve got new, new items, but we’ve also got our old and tried and true items as well. Like our gingerbread house kit and our cookie cut-out kit with new shapes this year. Our holiday popcorn tins, our mini specialty cookies with our holiday flavors. And then we’ve got a new collab this year with 1820 House about our candle mugs too.”

Other sweet treats you’ll find at One Hot Cookie include edible cookie dough, a brownie bite gift box, a macaron gift box, Popped! gourmet popcorn, dog cookies and so much more.

One Hot Cookie also just opened a brand new location in Hermitage on State Street as well.

“My mom and I started One Hot Cookie in 2013 in downtown Youngstown. And yeah, and it has brought us here today,” said Chretien. “And we’re so glad to be a part of the community and to expand over into Hermitage as well.”

One Hot Cookie is the perfect place to buy gifts for family and friends and corporate gifts as well. They’ll even ship all over the country.

“You can find all of our holiday items at OneHotCookie.com or hop into either of our stores. But our many specialty cookies are a great gift that we do for big corporate orders or even family and friends as well,” said Chretien. “We even have a lot of family members who are visiting families for the holidays. They’ll ship down our holiday cookie kits and our gingerbread house kits. So then when you arrive with the grandkids or any of your family members, it is ready to go for you. And you’ve brought an activity.”

One Hot Cookie is located at 1315 Boardman-Canfield Road in Boardman and the new location at 3346 East State Street in Hermitage. Visit them online at OneHotCookie.com and visit them on Facebook.