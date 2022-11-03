BOARDMAN, Oh – Agnew Lawn and Garden caters to people who love their lawns and want to make them a good part of their neighborhood. Those same people want the best equipment and Agnew’s takes pride in providing the best equipment possible at the best prices possible.

Agnew Lawn and Garden is making a big comeback after the pandemic took a big toll on business causing them to lose four employees and three super mechanics. They’ve been able to replace those people and now are able to offer special tune-ups with snow blowers, mowers and more to get them ready for next season.

Agnew Lawn and Garden is also offering a fall special where pick-up and delivery are free and also offers electric battery-powered equipment. Head over to Agnew Lawn and Garden at 7700 Market Street in Boardman and check them out at AgnewFarm.com.