COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A local barbershop is now in a new location because it keeps growing.

The Columbiana Barber Shop on Town Center Avenue in Firestone Farms specializes in men’s haircuts, kids’ haircuts, flat tops, fades, head shaves, and face shaves. All the traditional barbering that you would expect to get in a traditional barbershop, along with a great friendly atmosphere and a lot of fun conversation.

Columbiana Barber Shop also takes care of first responders and veterans.

“One of the things that’s always on is a discount that we just apply for veterans and first responders,” said owner Jacob Sevek. “That’s fire, EMS, law enforcement, dispatchers, and all the like.”

There’s also a new product line the shop is selling.

“We just started working with the Suavecito Company which has Pomades, creams, and gels,” said Sevek. “They have a whole line of men’s products for you know, getting that look that you want, whether you want a shiny look or a matte look. It’s just one of those things that’s going to make it a lot better and elevate the haircut to experience a little bit more.”

Not only is Columbiana Barbershop in a new location, but more business means more chairs open for those who barber.

“We have six chairs. We’re expanding rapidly. Lots of new clients,” said Sevek. “And if you’re interested in getting into a new place or you’re coming out of barber school, we’d love to talk to you to help service those clients as they’re coming in.”

Columbiana Barber Shop is located at 95 Town Center Avenue in Columbiana. Call (330) 892-6022 and visit them online at ColumbianaBarberShop.com.