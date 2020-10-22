Kick start healthier habits with the help of Optimal Health and Wellness in Canfield

They offer a variety of products and services that tailor to your specific needs

Being in the best health you can is more important than ever and Optimal Health and Wellness in Canfield is here to help you get started.

With a new year fast approaching, many people begin setting goals to lose weight as their New Year’s Resolution.

Optimal Health and Wellness is offering weight loss consultations with the in-house nurse practitioner, Suzanne Cavalier. She will help create a plan that is specific to each individual patient.

During the consultation, they will draw labs and have a discussion on exercise and diet, focusing on creating healthier habits of health.

For the holiday season, they are offering the weight loss consultation at $50, which will include a free B 12 injection.

There will also be a special on weight loss supplements. You can get Diucaps, DNS, Protrim Plus and Lipo BC, all for $79.95.

If you aren’t looking at weight loss, there are many IV injection treatments you can try, including the Germ Stopper IV with a TriImmune injection for a discounted price of $95.

This IV drip helps people fight off germs and build up immunity, which is especially useful with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It has a blend of Vitamin C, B-Complex and zinc.

The TriImmune injection has all the same components as the drip, but includes an antioxidant as well.

Another service that is new are the PCR COVID-19 tests.

These tests are great if you need to travel, want to see family, or simply want your results faster than regular tests. The results for these tests are available the next day around 5 p.m.

Testing is available appointment only, no walk-ins allowed. Those getting tested will stay in their cars and the nurse practitioner will come out to assist you. The results for these tests are available the next day around 5 p.m.

Patients can book appointments for all services online or call (330) 967-0318.

If you are looking to boost your health or get started on your weight loss journey, you can visit Optimal Health and Wellness at 584 E. Main Street in Canfield.