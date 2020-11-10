Kick back and relax at The Living Room Tavern

The interior design of the restaurant was done to look and feel like you are right at home

The Living Room Tavern in Howland is the perfect place if you are looking to just relax and enjoy delicious food.

The interior design of the restaurant was done to look and feel like you are right at home.

With a rotating selection of 24 beers on tap, you can always try something new. They have craft, domestic and imported selections that are changed weekly.

There is a dish for everyone on the menu. The Living Room features their famous punch burgers, which is a custom made mix of beef cuts to create a juicy burger.

If you are looking for a more high end meal, they offer a delicious, 16 ounce, bone-in veal chop. The menu also includes ribeye, flat iron steak and wings to name a few.

Every Saturday night, there is live music or a DJ in house. Every Wednesday is Ladies Night, which includes a special menu perfect for girls night out.

For Small Business Saturday, The Living Room Tavern is offering a deal on gift cards. Starting Black Friday, you can purchase a $50 gift card for $35.

The Living Room Tavern is located at 5000 East Market Street in Howland.