Cobbler’s Corner in Columbiana is a family shoe business built on decades of dedication. The business is known for high-quality durable shoe lines such as Ariat and Timberland workwear, Carhartt and Redwing.

But they don’t just sell shoes.

Cobbler’s Corner specializes in services like shoe repair, professional fittings, specific insoles, and custom orthotics to help with foot pain. There are more than 40 varieties of over-the-counter inserts and they have custom orthotics if needed.

Cobbler’s Corner also just expanded its inventory with cowboy boots and denim for hard-working men and women. They also have a variety of accessories like wallets, belts, boot dryers, and shoe laces.

To learn more about Cobbler’s Corner, watch the video above or visit the store at 1115 village Plaza in Columbiana. Call (330) 482-4005 or visit Cobbler’s Corner on the web.