Get a head start on your New Year’s Resolution with the help of Axio Fitness

Axio Fitness has three locations in the area in Churchill, Canfield and Poland

The new year is just around the corner, making it the perfect time to finally make time for you and get your fitness goals achieved.

Axio Fitness is a local fitness center that provides private, customized training sessions for each of their clients.

The trainers will work with you and map out a plan that will fit the fitness goals established by you and your trainer.

Their individualized approach to fitness is the opposite of big gyms where you are on your own to figure out what do with certain weights and machines. Trainers at Axio Fitness are there at each session to ensure you have correct form to avoid injury and obtain results.

They can help anyone with all kinds of fitness levels, from beginners to athletes, from teenagers to adults in their 80s and 90s.

“We’ve had so many people reach out to us who want guidance, they want educated, but they really need accountability,” said trainer Brian Gustafson.

For Small Business Saturday, Axio Fitness is offering five free training sessions with the purchase of any training session package.

For more information, or to schedule a consultation, you can visit their website or call (330) 718-8009.

Axio Fitness has three locations in the area in Churchill, Canfield and Poland.

Churchill:

4531 Belmont Ave. Youngstown, Ohio 44484

Canfield:

2959 Canfield Road Youngstown, Ohio 44512

Poland:

8455 Hickory Hill Poland, Ohio 44514