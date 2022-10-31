(WKBN) – If you are looking for the perfect gift, not just for the holidays, but for any day of the year, consider Dineen’s Jewelry & Gifts in Girard.

Dineen’s offers beautiful jewelry and giftware for both men and women to fit any budget. The shop also focuses on Made In USA whenever possible and companies that socially give back to charitable organizations. And you can enjoy free gift wrapping with any purchase.

Watch the video above to learn more about an upcoming Rachel Marie Trunk Show plus how you can get a special pair of earrings for $10.00 while giving to charity.

Dineen’s Jewelry and Gifts is located at 822 North State Street in Girard. Call (330) 545-4159 or go to DineensJewelryandGifts.com.