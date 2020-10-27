Find a gift for everyone on your list at Dineen’s Jewelry and Gifts in Girard

Walk in and you find a case looped around the store filled with all colors and styles of jewelry

Looking for a one stop shop for all of your gift buying this holiday season? Dineen’s Jewelry and Gifts in Girard has so many unique products for anyone on your list.

Their best-selling line, Mariana is a great gift option for those who love colorful jewelry. They sell a beautiful necklace that has a guardian angel on one side and on the other, hand set, Swarovski crystals in an assortment of colors.

Another fine jewelry option is a pendant that you can add birthstone charms to, such as the birthstones for children or grandchildren.

A unique option you can find at Dineen’s is a bracelet that fits a newborn, but can expand and fit an adult wrist. It is a great gift for a bride to wear on her wedding day. They also have a bracelet for boys who can give the bracelet to their future significant other on their wedding day.

Wedding shopping is made easy. They have bridal party gifts and can help brides find the perfect jewelry to match the bridesmaids and their dresses on the big day.

Need a mask? Dineen’s offers masks to fit all people and personalities.

Dineen’s Jewelry and Gifts prides themselves on selling as many products made in the U.S. You can find a great gift for anyone at any budget, and the staff in the store is there to help you find exactly what you are looking for.

To make shopping easier for the significant others, women can go in and make a wishlist with things they may want and their significant other can come into the store later and ask to see their wishlist.

They also offer free gift wrapping on all items in the store.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Dineen’s is holding a Small Business Week that will start on November 28. This is so customers do not have to stress about missing out on good sales and can come in at any time that week.

If you check out their Facebook page, they host Facebook Live events showcasing items in store and having a live sale. These virtual live events are every Monday at 7 p.m.

Dineen’s Jewelry and Gifts is located at 822 North State Street in Girard.