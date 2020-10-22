Do-Cut Sales and Service helping the Valley be winners this winter

Small Business Saturday

Do-Cut Sales and Service is located in Warren at 3375 Youngstown Road and in Canfield at 6442 Raccoon Road, Suite A

The winter season is fast approaching, which means many will be pulling out the shovels and snow blowers in no time.

So why not make the chore of shoveling snow a bit easier and give up the shovel for good?

At Do-Cut Sales and Service in Warren, you can find the Toro SnowMaster that makes shoveling snow a lot easier.

It is a self-propelled, electric start unit that is a cross between a single-stage and a two-stage snow blower. The machine has a joystick controller to direct where you want the snow to go.

Lisa Miller says it is a great time to get your snowblowers in for a tune-up service before the winter months.

Both stores in Warren and Canfield feature expert parts and service departments, as well as on-site repairs performed by certified master service technicians

Do-Cut also has a wide-range of products from pressure washers, to mowers, to chainsaws that can be great gifts, or as an upgrade to your shed.

Gift cards are available for those looking for a great stocking stuffer.

