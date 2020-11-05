Café 422 offers a variety of options for your holiday dining plans

Cafe 422 offers indoor dining, catering, carryout and is available for delivery

With a newly renovated space, Café 422 in Warren is a great place to take your family, or host your holiday party in their private dining rooms.

They have a great variety of food to please anybody, however they are most famous for their homemade bread and hot peppers in oil.

If you are looking to have a holiday party, you can reserve a private dining room that fit up to 150 people.

They have a Thanksgiving menu available and will have another special menu for the holidays to order for catering.

You can even buy their signature marinara sauce and their hot peppers in oil in jars to take and enjoy at home, or give as holiday gifts.

Not feeling Italian? Café 422 hosts sushi nights every second Wednesday and Thursday each month at both their Warren and Boardman locations.

For Small Business Saturday, Café 422 is running a sale on their gift cards. Starting Black Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Nov. 29, each $100 gift card you buy, you get a $50 bonus gift card, free. Customers can buy as many as they would like.

To make a reservation or to order catering, you can call the Warren location at (330) 369-2422 or the Boardman location at (330) 629-2422.

Café 422 is located in Warren at 4422 Youngstown Road SE., and in Boardman at 8586 South Ave.