Bruno Brothers serving up more than just pizza in Boardman

After shopping all day, you are going to want to sit down, take a break, and have a bite to eat, but where should you go?

Bruno Brothers in Boardman recently opened up a new place next door to their pizza shop called Bar Bruno and Pizzeria.

Owner Emil Bruno says that they have incorporated a lot of their family history into the new menu and the decor.

The new side of the restaurant offers everything from the pizza place, in addition to a brand new menu exclusive to customers dining in at Bar Bruno.

In addition to pizza, guests can enjoy a great beer selection and various wine from Italy.

For those looking for a great catering option for holiday parties and events, Bruno Brothers offer their large, 24-inch New York Style pizza and different kinds of pasta trays.

If you are looking for a great stocking stuffer, they are selling gift cards. The gift cards are good to use on the bar side, as well at the other Bruno Brothers locations in Struthers and Austintown.

Bar Bruno and Bruno Brothers Pizza is located at 8381 Market Street in Boardman.