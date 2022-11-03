BOARDMAN, Oh (WKBN) – Extreme Air in Boardman and Niles has a lot happening for the holiday season. Throughout Black Friday weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you can take part in a buy one get one gift card sale. Whatever price of a gift card you buy at Extreme Air, you get the same price on the card for free. And you can use that anywhere you want.

Birthday parties are also big at Extreme Air. You can choose either an Extreme Party or an Ultimate Party. With both, you can add anything you want, but with the Ultimate Party, laser tag is included. All parties include 11 jumpers and you can add on as many people as you want.

Extreme Air offers trampolines, laser tag, dodgeball, basketball, concessions, a rock wall and so much more. Check them out online at ExtremeAirParks.com.