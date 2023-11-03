COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a lot happening for the holidays at a local restaurant that’s been a staple in the Mahoning Valley for 60 years.

Antone’s Kitchen is ready to serve up lunch, dinner, holiday meals, catering and even Christmas gifts for Black Friday.

“We have a great gift card promotion,” said Antones owner Chad Scianna. “Every year we do 20% off, $50 or more. That will start Black Friday and that will run until New Year’s Day.”

This year you can also buy an Antone’s Giftbox.

“We have six or seven different varieties featuring our bottle sauces our dressings, our dippy oils,” said Scianna. “We have some neat things coming from Youngstown Clothing Company. So they’re going to be really cool. We’ll be able to ship them nationwide or you can buy them at any of Antone’s locations

It’s a big time of year for Antone’s when it comes to catering too. Scianna says it’s best to get your orders in early, but the staff will always work with you if you need something last minute.

“We’re pretty flexible so we take them up to the last minute. But if you’re going to have some office parties or home parties, the earlier, the better,” said Scianna. “We can coordinate with you. My son and I come over to your house and go through the whole shebang with you. Christmas Eve is very, very big for us. So within a couple of weeks of Christmas Eve, we should have those orders in.”

Antone’s has no shortage of what you can order for catering either.

“This time of year, it’s a lot of seafood. It’s our pastas, meatballs, Italian greens. You name it. We do it,” said Scianna.

Antone’s Kitchen has locations in Columbiana, Howland and Boardman. Call (330) 965-0333 and visit them online at AntonesKitchen.com.