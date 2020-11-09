After 29 years, owner decides to retire and close Possessions Boutique

Possessions will be open until December 31 and will have great sales up until the final day

After 29 years in business, owner Linda Deckant has decided to retire and close her boutique Possessions in Boardman.

The boutique, located just off Route 224 has a variety of clothing in store for women from casual wear, to outerwear, and even special occasion dresses for when it is safe to go out after the pandemic.

You can even find comfy leisure wear, which has been very popular this year.

They even have jewelry, which is now 40% off, you can get to match all your outfits.

Possessions will be open until December 31 and will have great sales up until the final day.

There are racks of clothing with all different sales. One had clothing for $15, another had all the items on the rack 60% off, so you can find something stylish within any budget.

Possessions currently has limited hours. They are open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can also call the store ahead of time for an appointment to come in.

Linda is looking to sell the boutique to a potential buyer. If you are interested, you can call the store at (330) 719-2448.

Possessions is located at 945 Boardman-Canfield Road in Boardman.