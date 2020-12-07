Santa makes a stop in Boardman to give kids a special ‘socially distant’ message

Santa Claus made a stop in Boardman to give the kids at Potential Development a special Christmas message, socially distanced of course

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Not a creature was stirring, except for the jolly fellow Monday morning before Southern Park Mall opened.

Every year, Santa visits the children at Potential Development to read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’, but due to the pandemic, Santa could not visit.

But don’t worry though, Santa is immune to the coronavirus, according to Dr. Fauci, he still wanted to make sure the kids could keep socially distant.

Santa said that he, Mrs. Claus and all the elves have been doing great at the North Pole and have had no COVID outbreaks among the elves (they wear masks too!).

Santa also said that children should not worry about anything changing when it comes to presents and his visit Christmas Eve night.

He flies so fast and visits so quick that nothing, not even a pandemic, can slow down Saint Nick. This means make sure you leave milk and cookies for Santa!

Santa wishes the children a very Merry Christmas and reminds us all, it will be ok.