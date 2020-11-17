Pizza Joe’s celebrates 40 years in business

To celebrate 40 years in business, Pizza Joe's has been running specials throughout November

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Pizza Joe’s has been a staple pizza place in the area since 1980.

Since opening its first location in New Castle on November 10, 1980, they have expanded to 42 locations throughout western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.

To celebrate 40 years in business, Pizza Joe’s has been running specials throughout November. Each Tuesday they have a new special deal.

The final anniversary deal will be on Tuesday, Nov. 24 when the 8-cut cheese pizza will only be $3.

They also are selling some retro t-shirts that are the same as the one’s they wore at the original shop in the 80s. You can buy those shirts for $12 online or in some locations.

Also to celebrate, they brought back an old favorite to the menu for a limited time.

“So, we brought back the “hot and zippy” sauce for the 40th anniversary. It’s a spicier, kicked up version of our regular pizza sauce,” said Katie Seminara-DeToro, who is the owner’s daughter and helps with the family business.

That “hot and zippy” sauce will only be available through the rest of the year.

They have so many pizza options to choose from, but there are some standout favorites with customers and Pizza Joe himself.

“I think what sets us apart is the fact that Joe really took into consideration his mom’s recipes, as well as he had an aunt, my great-aunt had a pizza shop in Youngstown, Ohio as well called Margie’s Pizza. So, it was kind of a rich blend of those traditional, Italian ingredients,” said Katie.

They also have three locations that serve breakfast. One at the original Pizza Joe’s on W. State Street in New Castle, and in Ohio you can get breakfast at their location in Boardman and their location on Gypsy Lane in Youngstown.

If you are wanting to get some Pizza Joe’s pizza, you can order online or you can call the store nearest you.

Some locations offer a drive thru or delivery options. To find out what locations offer, you can visit Pizza Joe’s website.