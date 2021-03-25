New Planet Fitness opening in Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking to get into better shape, in about a week you can head to the new Planet Fitness in Boardman.

Employees were busy on Thursday moving some equipment into the new spot at the Southern Park Mall. It’ll be located near JCPenney and Buffalo Wild Wings.

If you’re familiar with the current location on Route 224, the manager says you’ll see some differences at the gym’s new spot.

“There’s going to be new equipment, there’s going to be new cardio, a lot of new strength equipment. What we’re really excited about is our black card spa. We’re going to have new tanning beds, hydro massage beds, massage chairs as well as our total body enhancement,” said Planet Fitness GM Terry Pitts.

Planet Fitness plans to open the new Southern Park Mall location on Thursday, April 1.

They’ll close the current location this coming Monday to give them time to move everything into place.