MVHS Cookie Tables and Cocktails event goes virtual

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The ninth annual Cookie Table and Cocktails event hosted by the Mahoning Valley Historical Society (MVHS) will be virtual.

Last year, the MVHS was able to host an in-person event, right before the statewide shutdowns in March due to COVID-19.

The virtual event program has a list of topics including the history of the cookie table, a history of classic cocktails, how to prepare this year’s signature drink and more.

The history of the cookie table is a local tradition that started with the Italian-Americans. When people couldn’t afford a large wedding cake, families would make smaller desserts and cookies instead.

The tradition is a staple for the Mahoning Valley and has spread across the region.

“It’s just an amazing, very local, very unique and very fun and delicious, let’s not forget that, event. Both at weddings, but also for us as a fundraiser for our historical society,” said Bill Lawson, MVHS executive director.

Normally, this would be a ticketed event with a limited amount of guests, but with the virtual event, anyone can enjoy the program.

As in prior years, WKBN 27 First News anchor Stan Boney will be the emcee.

The virtual event is free, however donations can be made to the MVHS Annual Fund. The money goes toward preserving the history of the Mahoning Valley.

“I think a community with such a rich history as ours, such a challenging history in the last 40 plus years, and so many opportunities in the future needs to be aware of that, celebrate it and to learn from it,” said Lawson.

The week leading up to the program, the MVHS is hosting an online basket raffle. The raffle opens Friday and will close the following Friday, Feb. 26 at noon.

There will be various baskets up for grabs, donated by local businesses, organizations and individuals.

Winners will be announced on the MVHS website on Saturday, Feb. 27.

You can watch “Cookie Tables and Cocktails at Home” on the MVHS website, on YouTube and on Facebook on Saturday, Feb. 27 starting at 6PM. If you can’t make the premiere, no worries, the entire event will be available to watch on the MVHS YouTube page.