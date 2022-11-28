AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Mahoning Avenue in Austintown sits a local gem of a business called Big Ben’s Clock Shop. What started as a hobby for owner Ben Mischey turned into a 43-year passion for clocks.

Walking through Big Ben’s Clock Shop, you’ll find just about any kind of clock there is — from new and contemporary to antique and restored, every clock is unique in itself. You’ll be mesmerized by the variety of grandfather and grandmother clocks, wall clocks, mantle clocks and cuckoo clocks, just to name a few. And delivery is free when you buy a grandfather clock.

Ben will not only sell you a new or antique piece but is a master of repairing and restoring clocks, too. Any pre-owned clock he sells is restored, repaired and guaranteed to be in working condition. He does all of the repairs himself in the shop.

Need a house call? Ben does them once a week, anywhere from Champion to Youngstown to Poland and beyond.

Ask Ben what his secret is to being in business for 43 years and he’ll tell you it’s all about customer service saying, “I think I’ve established a rapport treating all of my customers fairly and honestly, and the word is out there.”

The almost 90-year-old also says he has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

Stop in to Big Ben’s Clock Shop at 3841 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown or call (330) 799-7911.