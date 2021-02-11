Girard gift shop has Valentine’s Day gifts that won’t disappoint

You can find a great gift for your special someone at any budget

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Dineen’s Jewelry and Gifts in Girard has tons of great gift options to give your Valentine this weekend.

You can find a great gift for your sweetheart at any budget.

Their best-selling line, Mariana is a great gift option for those who love colorful jewelry. They sell a beautiful necklace that has a guardian angel on one side and on the other, hand set, Swarovski crystals in an assortment of colors.

From jewelry to houseware, Dineen’s has great gift options, not just for Valentine’s Day, but for any occasion.

Mother’s Day will be here before you know it. If you want to get something for your mom, or the mom of your child, they have Mom’s Little Vase, which is perfect for when your little one picks you flowers.

Dineen’s offers a wishlist system that allows people to come into the store and pick out items to put on a list. This makes it easy for their friends or significant other to pick out the perfect gift.

They also offer free gift wrapping on all items in the store.

If you check out Dineen’s Facebook page, she hosts Facebook Live events showcasing items in store where you can even comment to purchase. These virtual live events are every Monday at 7PM.

Starting next week, the store is hosting an auction to raise money for two local women, one fighting cancer and one recovering from COVID-19.

Dineen’s Jewelry and Gifts is located at 822 North State Street in Girard.